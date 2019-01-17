Resources Abound for Small Businesses in the Region

Darcy Malam, RLF Manager/Project Manager from the South Central  Ozark Council of Governments (SCOCOG), speaks at the recent Ava Small Business Symposium, held at the Douglas County Veteran’s Memorial Association building in Ava.  Approximately 30 people attended the event and learned about services offered by both SCOCOG and the Missouri Small Business & Technology Development Center.

