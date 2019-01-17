Report on Jan. 8 Law Day Proceedings 

From the Office of the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney

During a large Circuit Court Law Day on January 8, 2019, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections.

Chad E. Bartels, 43, Ava, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine after he admitted to violating his probation. Bartels was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in September 2017 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Vincent Lee Mayo, 49, Ava, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Mayo was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. All three offenses occurred in 2018 and were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeremiah A. Kaberlein, 26, Ava, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine after he admitted to violating his probation. Kaberlein was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in August 2018 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Gary S. Kelly, 45, Norwood, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine after he admitted to violating his probation. Kelly was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in January 2017 and was investigated by the Ava Police Department.

There was a total of 99 felony cases on the docket. Four felony guilty pleas and three probation revocations were entered.