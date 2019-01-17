Red Bank – Alice Lirley

1/7/2019 Hello everyone. Well, it seems that I haven’t written an article since last year. Of course, last year was only a week ago. I hope you all had a great Christmas and New Year holiday. Gary and I enjoyed Christmas day visiting with his mother, Maxine Lirley, who resides at the HOTO Healthcare Center. Our daughter, Mitzi and her husband, Mark Fawcett were here to visit us for a few days during the transition from 2018 to 2019. We all celebrated the New Year together by staying up to watch a special show of music on TV. At midnight, we toasted the New Year by sipping some white grape juice and prayed in our hearts to the Lord, asking Him to bless the new year that was about to begin.

After the Sunday school hour, the Red Bank Worship service began with a warm welcome by Gary Lirley. Leading members and guest in singing hymns was Jake Hampton. It was announced that next Sunday evening would be our monthly Praise Night. Everyone was invited to bring a song, a testimony, a reading or any other Praise to share. We will also gather for a fellowship meal together after the service. A time for prayer request or special praises was provided. We are happy to report that Brother Paul Prichard is recovering nicely. We praise the Lord for that answer to prayer. Each request was lifted to the Lord in Prayer. Gary reminded us that Red Bank Church would be presenting a program of gospel music for the residents of HOTO Healthcare Center at 2:00 that afternoon. Special music was provided by Eloise Hallmark, Miss Abigail Cunningham and Kayla Cunningham. We appreciate the sharing of their beautiful, musical gifts.

For the morning sermon, Brother Jason spoke from I Samuel about how God had prepared a young boy named David, the youngest of eight sons, to be anointed for special service to God by Samuel the high priest. One would expect David’s oldest brother to be God’s chosen one, but instead, it was David. David was described as a young man, ruddy in complexion, with a beautiful countenance and goodly to look at. He was not at all like his older brothers whom their father, Jesse, thought would surely be chosen for the anointing of God. The Lord instructed Samuel in verse 7 of I Samuel 16, “–look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.” We know that God had been preparing David as a young boy, shepherding his father’s flock of sheep, to be extra strong in fighting off big animals looking to kill their prey and also be an expert with his sling-shot. Likewise, God prepared us as his children when chosen for special service. We may feel the most unlikely to be chosen, but we need not be afraid; only be totally willing to serve.

Red Bank had a wonderful day at HOTO Healthcare Center on Sunday. One could feel the Holy Spirit working throughout the whole program. Everyone had such a great time singing hymns and listening to special music presentations by Eloise Hallmark, Kayla Cunningham and Jeane Huff along with a reading by Pat Gates. We loved spending time after the program visiting with the residents.

Visiting in our home and sharing a meal with Gary and me along with our company, Mitzi and Mark Fawcett, was Jeane Huff. We all had a great time together.

That’s all the news for now. Take care and be willing to serve the Lord with all your heart, strength, mind and soul.