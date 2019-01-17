Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Jan. 3rd, 2019 – I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We didn’t get to go to my family Christmas dinner. They had it at Grandson Jared’s house, and he lives a ways south of Muscatine and Walt didn’t think he was able to drive that far and back. They had Jared, Carrie, Zoie, Lisa, Joe, Anita & Carl, and I think Carl’s daughter and her family were there. I really felt bad that we couldn’t be there and see everyone, but I also understand why Walt didn’t want to drive that far. Then, last Saturday, when Anita got off work, she, Jared, and Carrie came up here and she came on out here and got us so Walt wouldn’t have to drive after dark and we met Jared and Carrie at a restaurant and had a feast there and Jared paid for all of it so Walt left the tip. Then we all came to our apartment and opened presents that were here and had a wonderful visit. I still didn’t get to see Lisa and Joe. This month, will be a year since I’ve seen her. It really makes me sad. When we had our Thanksgiving dinner at Anita’s, Lisa had to go in at 2 a.m. the next day to plow snow, because we were going to get a snow storm. Lisa and I do keep in touch via texting, but it’s not as good as it is in person with hugs. Oh yes, Zoie had to work last Saturday night, so she couldn’t come. She works at the Lutheran Homes in Muscatine, where I worked so long ago. Her Mother Carrie (Jared’s wife) works there as a physical therapist. And I don’t know if I said this before, but I think I did that Frank Dee Allison moved into a senior apartment and sold his house. I think he lived there 30 years. Long enough that his address was and is Box 1, Silvis, IL. Well it’s good he doesn’t have to mow grass and shovel snow now.

I know Walt couldn’t do it now if he had to. He gets tired very easily now. But he still does a lot. I don’t know how much longer he can drive and he still wants me to drive, which I can’t really blame him. I did drive our Jeep some when my fiance, Vern, got so bad the doctors told him he couldn’t drive anymore. That really hurt him bad. He loved to drive and we used to go on what we called a “day trip” once or twice a week. Maybe up the River Road to Wisconsin or south to Nauvoo, IL, which is a town the Mormons settled many years ago until Illinois ran them out of the state. Hence, the “Mormon Trek Trail” when they ended up in Salt Lake City, Utah. They show you a short movie about the Mormons and what all happened. They killed 200 of the Mormons when they were running them out of town. A lot of history in that little town.

We also watched them building a big white building whenever we’d go over there. Turns out it was a temple. You can see it across the Mississippi River there in Montrose, IA where the river is so wide they call it a lake, but I don’t remember the name of it. It’s supposed to be the widest place on the Mississippi. There’s a lot to see on the Big River.

Well I finally heard something about my life-long friend Katherine Day Applegate and it was what I was afraid of. She died in the last part of November at Walla Walla, Washington. That sure was heart-breaking news, but I’m glad I finally found out. And I appreciate the one who let me know. I’ll say my new friend. I had so many things I wanted to ask her and she never did send me a picture. Her son told me he would send me one of the whole family but never did. I told him to let me know if anything ever happened to her, but he didn’t. Well, I’m thankful we got to talk on the phone again and that one day we can talk in person in a better place.

I trust you, Jesus, and I believe in angels.

Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye. Bye.