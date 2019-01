PUBLIC NOTICE

We are now accepting bids on the following: Gasoline, Diesel, Oil, Tires, Grader Blades, Asphalt, Cement, and Gravel.

Bids must be submitted by Monday, February 11, 2019. Bids should be sent to: Douglas County Commissioners, P.O. Box 398, Ava, MO 65608.

We reserve the right to reject or accept any or all bids.

