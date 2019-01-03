OTC to Offer Free Adult Education Classes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Ozarks Technical Community College is accepting enrollment for its free Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) classes held at several locations in Springfield.

The classes provide individualized learning programs for adults who want to prepare for the High School Equivalency (HSE) exam, learn English as a second language or improve their reading, math and writing skills. To be considered for the AEL program, participants must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in high school. Early enrollment is encouraged due to limited seating.

The OTC Springfield Campus offers AEL classes in Graff Hall, room 221, which is located at 725 E. Bob Barker Blvd. Classes are held Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

To enroll, visit Graff Hall room 121 on Mondays at 12:45 p.m. or Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m.

OTC’s AEL classes are also offered at The Dream Center and the Missouri Job Center – Ozark Region. Call 417-447-8860 for enrollment dates and class times at these locations.

“Our AEL program is a great option for those who are looking to take that first step toward a better life and more rewarding career,” said Ramona George, college director of AEL. “We’re ready and eager to help these individuals jumpstart their education.”

Established in 1991, OTC’s Adult Education and Literacy program serves more than 900 students on an annual basis. The program’s mission is to provide specialized instruction for students who wish to build or refresh the basic academic skills necessary for success in work and life. For more information about OTC’s Adult Education and Literacy program, visit otc.edu/adulteducation.