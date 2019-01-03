OTC Locations Will Be Open Saturday, Jan. 5

SPRINGFIELD — All Ozarks Technical Community College locations will be open on Saturday, Jan. 5 to help students prepare for the upcoming semester. Student Services staff will be available from 9 a.m. to noon to assist students with last-minute admissions, enrollment, advising and financial aid processes. Student Account Services staff will also be available during this time to help students set up their payment plan.

Additionally, OTC Springfield Campus Bookstore will be open Saturday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. View extended hours for all OTC Bookstore locations here: otcbookstore.com/t-hours.asx

Classes for the spring 2019 semester begin Monday, Jan. 14. Visit otc.edu/starthere to learn more and register online.