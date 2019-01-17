Ava Police Sergeant David Overcast gathers information on a BMW sedan involved in a single-vehicle incident Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018, along Highway 14 in Ava, Missouri. A female driver from Arkansas was transported to the hospital after being affected by a medical condition which lead her to veer off of the roadway and travel more than 200 feet along the ditch before the vehicle stopped in front of Ava Springs.
