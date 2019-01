On December 10, 2018, the Ava Police Department took a complaint about flowers being stolen from the Ava Cemetery.

With the help of the public, a female suspect was identified as a person of interest. On January 7, 2019, the person of interest was questioned and admitted to stealing flowers from the cemetery.

The suspect, Rhonda J. Trent, of Squires, Mo. has now been issued a summons for stealing, and will appear in court in February.

The case was investigated by Chief Reggie Johnson.