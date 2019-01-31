NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – Conradi Estate

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
Trustee’s Notice to Creditors
To all persons interested in the Estate of Marian A. Conradi, decedent.
The undersigned, Jenny Ann Johns, is acting as Trustee under a trust, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Trustee upon receipt of proper proof thereof.
The address of the Trustee is
PO Box 8,
Norwood, MO 65717
All creditors of the decedent are notified to present their claims to the undersigned within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred pursuant to Section 456.5-505, RSMo.
Date of First Publication: January 31, 2019.
Jenny Ann Johns, Trustee
By Neale & Newman, LLP
1949 E. Sunshine, Ste 1-130
Springfield, MO 65804
1-31-20-4t