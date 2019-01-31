NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – Conradi Estate

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Trustee’s Notice to Creditors

To all persons interested in the Estate of Marian A. Conradi, decedent.

The undersigned, Jenny Ann Johns, is acting as Trustee under a trust, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Trustee upon receipt of proper proof thereof.

The address of the Trustee is

PO Box 8,

Norwood, MO 65717

All creditors of the decedent are notified to present their claims to the undersigned within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred pursuant to Section 456.5-505, RSMo.

Date of First Publication: January 31, 2019.

Jenny Ann Johns, Trustee

By Neale & Newman, LLP

1949 E. Sunshine, Ste 1-130

Springfield, MO 65804

1-31-20-4t