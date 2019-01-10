NFPA and State Farm Announce Start of Funding Award Application Period for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day 2019

JANUARY 7, 2019 – Reducing fuel for fires around vulnerable homes. Meeting and talking with firefighters about community preparedness plans. Helping seniors with home improvement projects to resist embers. All of these activities and more are anticipated as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm® announce the launch of the project funding awards application period for its sixth national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on Saturday, May 4, 2019, which helps communities prepare for and reduce their risk of wildfire damage.

State Farm is providing funding to NFPA for the Preparedness Day event and a portion will be awarded to 150 neighborhood wildfire risk reduction projects being implemented on Saturday, May 4. Preparedness Day gives people of all ages a chance to plan and participate in a risk reduction or wildfire preparedness activity that makes their community a safer place to live.

Project applications can be submitted through March 1. Apply for an award

Motivate neighbors and community members to work together to make where they live a safer place from wildfire.

During Preparedness Day 2018, more than 500 projects were undertaken in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Of those projects, 150 received funding from State Farm for activities that helped make residents and firefighters safer when wildfires happen.

According to reports, on average, wildfires burn twice as much land area each year as they did 40 years ago, and the threat continues to increase. In 2018, California saw its deadliest and most destructive fire, the Camp Fire, burn more than 150,000 acres and claim the lives of 85 people. Wildfires once described by “seasons” are now burning earlier and later in the year across the U.S.

For more information about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, funding awards, project ideas and free resources to download, please visit www.wildfireprepday.org.

About State Farm®

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.