News From The Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Mr. Jim Bricker of Gainesville was the winner of the pool tournament. Congratulations to him! Some compared him to “Fast Eddie.”

The scores in the Pitch Tournament last week were not that high, but we still had three winners. Joe Hamby was first with 177, Joretta Sawyer, second with 166 points, and Lena Hutchison came in third with a score of 163. Congratulations to them. They each won a free meal at the Center, which will be paid by the board!

We have paperback books to come in and read or take with you. We have puzzles to put together here or take with you and bring back. We have a piano to play during lunch time if you want to come in and entertain us.

Hospice Seasons is good to come in and serve tables during lunch hour. Others are good to come in and volunteer, too. If you would like to help a few hours a week, give Lisa a call at 683-5712.

If you are 55 or older and want to get signed up with AARP and get some paid work hours here, call the office in Springfield at (417) 873-9275.

Pinochle at noon on Monday along with the Stress Busting Program class from 10-11:30 and Monday Night Music at 6.

Pitch Tournament at noon on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Diana will have a Goal Setting session at 10:30. Cards and dominoes on the last day of the month at noon. What? Where did this month go?

It’s February already.

On Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 10-11, we will sponsor an education workshop to learn the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia. Registration is requested, so please call 800-272-3900. You will also learn the risk factors of Alzheimer’s, the warning signs and symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis.

If we give more of ourselves to God, God will give more of Himself to us.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.