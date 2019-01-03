New Year, New Oath

Douglas County Officials Sworn-In

Elected officials were sworn-in to office Monday, Dec. 31, at the Douglas County Courthouse. In a brief ceremony inside courtroom one, hands were raised as Douglas County Clerk Karry Davis performed the ceremony, followed by her own oath affirmed by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth Bock. Serving in 2019 is Presiding Commissioner Lance Stillings, County Prosecutor Christopher D. Wade, Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth Bock, Circuit Clerk Kim Hathcock, County Treasurer Theresa L. Miller, Collector Laura Stillings, Recorder of Deeds Jacinda Sheppard, and County Clerk Karry Davis.

Douglas County Clerk Karry Davis is sworn-in to office by Associate Circuit Judge Elizabeth Bock.