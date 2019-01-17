New Massage and Facial Studio Opens in Ava

by Michael Boyink

If the idea of talking with lawyers ties you all up in knots, take heart. Divine justice has arrived in Ava.

Originally built in the 1970’s for local attorney Dan Wade, the building at 223 South Spurlock Street (next to Haro Brothers restaurant, across from the courthouse) is now home to the Kneading You Skin Care and Massage.

The studio is new to Ava, but you might already know its owner. Julie Allen has been on the square for a couple of years, renting space in the Peace and Serenity Day Spa.

Allen is from Florida but wanted a simpler rural lifestyle. A family connection in Mansfield recommended this area, and she ended up moving to Squires. Her grandmother, mother, and son came with.

“We absolutely love the area,” Julie says. “Ava is beautiful. And someone is always doing something to make it better.”

While at the Day Spa her clientele grew, and so did her desire to offer more services to those clients. It was time for her own space.

After some time spent renovating the then-unoccupied building, Kneading You Studio opened for business on September 4, 2018.

Allen, a licensed Massage Therapist, offers several types of massages at the studio, including Swedish relaxation, neuromuscular pain relief, and prenatal. Sessions are generally 30 or 60 minutes, but longer durations are available by request.

Her offerings don’t end on the massage table.

“Some of my existing clients are just figuring out that I also do facials,” Julie smiles. Her range of skin care services also includes chemical peels, phototherapy, and microdermabrasion.

While Kneading You offers a variety of products and services, Julie’s heart lies with hurting people.

“There are lots of farmers here and doing what farmers do, they often end up in pain.” Julie says. “I like to keep my schedule open for them so they don’t have to wait a couple of weeks for an appointment.”

Learn more about the relief available at Kneading You Skincare and Massage by calling (352)874-9080 or visiting their website at kneadingyoustudio.massagetherapy.com.