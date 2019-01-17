Nettie Sue Lewis

Nettie Sue (Thomas) Lewis, aged 76, of Ava, Missouri, passed away, Monday, January 7th, 2019 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. A seamstress most of her life, she was born on March 31st, 1942 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She enjoyed shopping and traveling with her daughters and attending basketball games with her son. She loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever possible.

She is survived by her brothers Ellis Thomas and wife, Judy; brother Tommy Thomas; sisters, Francis (Thomas) Coffman, and Catherine (Thomas) Brown, all of Oklahoma, as well as her children, Barbara Berry and husband, Donnie, Diane Roberts and husband, Mike, Larry Thomas and wife, Autumn and Lee Porter and husband, Nick, as well as grandchildren, Amanda Cox, Heather Roberts, John Roberts, Kelsie Thomas, Cole Thomas, Ashlee Tennis, Aaron Jones, Wiley Wycuff and several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Mart E. Thomas, and mother, Bessie L. (Linville) Thomas, two brothers, Jimmy Thomas and Ralph Meyers; sister, Ruby Dildine.

Services were Monday, January 14th, 2019 at Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home in Forsyth, Missouri with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Visitation was at 11:00 am with the funeral following at 12:00 pm. Burial was in the Union Grove Cemetery on State Route DD in Douglas County following the service.