MU’s Art on the Move Program Comes to Nixa

NIXA, Mo. – The University of Missouri School of Visual Studies’ Art on the Move outreach program presents an art exhibition in Nixa featuring graphic novel and children’s book illustrations by Samantha Edwards, an MU alumna and Kansas City native.

The exhibition is available for viewing from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Ozarks Technical Community College’s Richwood Valley Campus, 3369 W. Jackson St., Nixa. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

During the exhibition, Jo Stealey, director of the MU School of Visual Studies, will present stories and images of outstanding SVS students and alumni, and talk about their educational and career paths. Presentation times are 9:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The exhibition and presentation are held in conjunction with MU Extension’s Bright & Bold: 4-H Member, Leader and Family Workshop at the same location.

Edwards is a children’s librarian for the Kansas City Public Library and a professional illustrator. Currently, she is working on a humorous juvenile graphic novel about ADHD and childhood.

Edwards earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing from the MU School of Visual Studies in 2015 and a Master of Arts in library and information sciences from San Jose State University in 2018.

The MU School of Visual Studies (SVS) brings the academic resources of the University to Missouri to communities through collaborative engagements such as the Art on the Move outreach program, in which SVS students and alumni share their art with people across the state. Art on the Move provides hands-on professional career-building opportunities for SVS students and alumni, and plays an instrumental part in recruiting the next generation of SVS students. For more information, visit svs.missouri.edu

This exhibit is available through a partnership of SVS, MU Extension and the Richwood Valley Campus of Ozarks Technical Community College.

For information about the MU Extension “Bright & Bold” 4-H workshop, contact Jennifer Hancock at HancockJP@missouri.edu.