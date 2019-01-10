MU Offers Free Workshop on Warm-Season Grasses

LOCKWOOD, Mo. – Cattle producers will hear how to grow warm-season grasses for better nutrition and profits at a free Feb. 1 workshop in Dade County.

University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist Jill Scheidt tells producers how to develop and manage warm-season grasses.

MU Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis shares how warm-season grasses offer better nutrition for cattle.

The workshop begins at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 212 W. Fourth St., Lockwood, Mo.

Davis suggests making reservations for the free workshop by Jan. 31. Contact him at 417-637-2112 or davismp@missouri.edu.

MU Extension, the NRCS and MU Grasslands Project sponsor the event.