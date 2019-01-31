Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Jan. 21, 2019. Prizes for the Best Choice Student Contest were awarded at M.Z.B.S. on Wed. The 1st place prize of $25 went to Scarlett Hall, who entered 1,000 bar codes; 2nd place to Greyson Jones ($15); 3rd place to Madison Gilbert ($5); and 4th place to Landon Williams ($1).

After an ice-covered branch fell on the power line, there was no heat in the sanctuary Sunday morning, so the service was held in the school library. Adam Freeman & Delbert Murray put the wires back together.

Jesse Paxton led the singing Sunday morning, and Edith Johnson led in prayer. Juliana and Bryan Jones sang a duet, accompanied by Olivia Lyon. The ushers were James Cox and John Dale. Ken Thompson, our pastor’s brother from Seymour, preached on “Living Right Before God.” Be in the clear (walk in the light.) Be clean (without sin.) Be consistent (Monday through Sunday). Be courageous (against the spirit of the Anti-Christ).

In the Sunday evening service, Delbert Murray called on Phyllis Arnold to pray. Visitors were Herschell and Barbara Letsinger. Norman Murray had the special song (vocal and trumpet). Donna Haynes gave a testimony. Ken Thompson preached “Let him hear, “ “let him come, “ “let him return,” “let him go,” “let him deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me,” “let him take the water of life freely.” The closing prayer was by Nancy Bryant.

In the Wed. evening service, James Cox, Alex Fourman, and Lilah Sherman led in prayer. After several short testimonies, Cheryl Paxton gave 7 missions reports.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. and his wife have returned from a week in Ohio where they visited her brother.

***

Jan. 28, 2019. Students on the “A Honor Roll” at Mt. Zion Bible School for the Second Quarter are: Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Felicity Berry, Olivia Dannen, Colin Fleming, Rowynn Frisby, Madison Gilbert, Greyson Jones, Cooper Murray, Austin Seewald, Landon Williams.

Jackson Berry is on the “B” Honor Roll.

Recent speakers in the school chapel services were Gaylerd Miller (Safe as Poison: Achar at Jericho) at Darrell Swearengin (Search the Scriptures).

Sunday School was canceled on Jan. 20 because the sidewalks were icy. Cinda Thomspon led the singing and sang the special song in the morning worship service. Ushers were Bryan Jones and Don Eagleson. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., gave the sermon “Position in Opposition:” from Acts 4:18-20. “Peter and John answered and said unto them, whether it be right in the sight of God to hearken unto you more than unto God, judge ye. For we cannot but speak the things which we have seen and heard.” Prohibition, proposition, perspective, position, persuasion.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and J.R. Downen led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s lesson was entitled “live a Holy Life.” Practical ethics are a result of how we live out our theology.