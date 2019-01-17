Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

January 7, 2019– Earnest Murray took prayer requests, and Edith Johnson led in prayer in the Sunday School opening session. Ushers in the Sunday morning worship were John Dale and Alex Fourman. The special number was a story and song by Delbert Murray.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached a timely message “For the time is come” from 1 Peter 4:17-19. “For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God? And if the righteous scarcely be saved, where shall the ungodly and sinners appear? Wherefore let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of their souls to him in well doing, as unto a faithful Creator.” What? Judgment. Who? Righteous – saved by atonement, sincere in affection, staunch in allegiance, seen in association. Where? Saints, scornful, sinners. Our decisions will shape the New Year, just as they made history in the old year.

The annual Area Singspiration was held at 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Mt. Zion Church. Becky Moore, missionary to Africa, led in prayer. Brian Haynes gave a brief devotional. There were vocal solos by Joy Ansen, Jesse Paxton, and Walter Woods. Vocal duets were by Dana Fourman and Elizabeth Fleming, as well as Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson. Billy Clouse, Becky and Elizabeth Fleming sang a trio number, and there was a song by the David Comfort family. Norman Murray had an instrumental solo. Following the service in the sanctuary, there was a time of food and fellowship in the dining hall.

In the Wed. evening service, Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Lilah Sherman, Elliot Jones, Barbara Uhles, and Jesse Paxton gave testimonies. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was “Live a Holy Life: the Practical Side of Sanctification.” A holy heart is a necessary condition for holy living. Christian ethics are important. WWJD?

Jan. 13th, 2019 – Delbert Murray is driving one of the bus routes for Mt. Zion Bible School this semester. He also provided photos of the Christmas program for the Douglas County Herald and the Mt. Zion Reporter.

Recent speakers in the school Chapel services have included Pastor Bob (“Epiphany & the Julian Calendar) and Barbara Uhles (“Adam Clarke’s Narrow Escapes.”)

Bro. Bob Thompson, Sr. was at church Sunday morning after being near death last month and missing services for 5 weeks. Jesse Paxton sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Christian View” from Habakkuk 3:17. “Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olives shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stall. Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will have joy in the god of my salvation.” As I face a new year, “yet I will rejoice.”

Sheena Mahan led the prayer in the Sunday evening service. The special song was a piano solo by Lilah Sherman. Pastor Bob’s Bible study was on “The Life of Holiness.” The law of liberty, the law of love, and a pure conscience.

Jesse Paxton led the singing on Wed., and Ron Arnold led in prayer. Sister Cinda Thompson brought the message “New Year- New You.” Philippians 1:6, “He which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” Do you give God instructions, or do you report for duty?