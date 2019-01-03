Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Dec. 26 – Christmas vacation for Mt. Zion Bible School began at 1 p.m. on Wed. Dec. 19th. Classes resume on Thurs., Jan. 3rd.

The Christmas Get-Together for Mt. Zion Church began at 6 p.m. on Wed. (Dec. 19) with a devotional message about the song “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” by Pastor Bob. Following a meal of fried chicken (by James Cox) and other finger foods, there were gifts and games.

Prelude music in the Sunday morning worship service was by Debbie Cox (organ), Barbara Uhles (piano), Norman Murray (baritone), Pastor Bob (accordion), Jesse Paxton (trombone), and Anna Cox (clarinet). Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Norman Murray sang a solo.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Inclination of Christmas” based on Matthew 2:1-11. “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying, where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him…they presented unto him gifts.” Worship is the only proper inclination of Christmas! Worship is a journey. Worship is a job. Worship is not a jest. Worship is a joy. Worship is a jewel. At the close of the service, Delbert Murray presented the church’s Christmas gift to the Pastors.

The special song in the Sunday evening service was by Jesse Paxton, Delbert Murray, Norman Murray, and Pastor Bob. Prayers were by Anna Cox & Judy Murray. The Bible Study on “Christian Perfection” was led by Pastor Bob. Purity is the result of cleansing from the pollution of sin, a work of the Holy Spirit in the heart through faith. A pure heart is perfect before God. Christian perfection is not absolute perfection (that belongs only to God.) It is not angelic perfection. Adamic perfection, perfect knowledge, or immunity from temptation and sin.

Thanks to Delbert Murray for the new pulpit microphone and to Alex Fourman for operating the sound system in the chapel.

Mt. Zion

Barbara Uhles