Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Sunday, December 30, church met to worship beginning with all our usual things, plus still those in need of our prayers and concern. Everyone seemed to be recovering from a busy Christmas Day, and ready to move back to their routine. God was very good to us all and we pray everyone else was so blessed.

Brother Charles read John 3:17, then asked the question, “What does Christmas mean to you”? Christ died for the ungodly the same as those already saved, while we were yet sinners. What an awesome gift! We had a poem about all the things we celebrate, but never mentioned the name of Jesus. What a sad thing that we are not teaching our little ones the true meaning of Christmas.

After service, the church had treats for everyone. The congregation sang Happy Birthday to Nannette Bryan and Kay Hutchison.

We hope everyone is looking forward to the New Year and we invite you to Mt. Tabor Church. Brother Charles always has an interesting message from God’s word, for us.

Jewell Elliott had her family for Christmas Eve celebration. Bonita and Floyd Winingham arrived on Sunday, joined by other family: Shaun and LeAnna Elliott, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, Ashley and Brian Wilson, Bolivar, James and Tammy Elliott. They enjoyed all the traditional holiday food. They ate lots, laughed lots, had games, and exchanged gifts. They shopped one day before Bonita and Floyd went home on Thursday.

Santa made a belated stopover in the form of Don Bishop, Jerry Pool, and Jim Turner, who all came bearing gifts. (fish).

So sorry to hear Pat Lansdown has been in and out of the hospital twice, lately. She came home Friday, hopefully to make a good recovery. They are looking forward to having a late Christmas celebration, next week.

Harold and Kay Hutchison were at Heart of the Ozarks, last Friday, for the family dinner with Skip Berry and lots of other folks.

The Hutchisons celebrated their family Christmas and Kay’s birthday, Saturday, December 22. There was lots of food, fun, birthday and Christmas gifts to open and little Joey to entertain. Those able to attend were: Dan and Kim Clements, Jeff and Kristy Tackett, Steven Tackett, Joey Mishler, all of Joplin, Harlin and Shirley Hutchison and Amy, West Plains. Morgan Clements came after work, Stephanie had to work, and Dylan, Morgan and Grant Clements came Monday. Vic Burdan called from Manila with birthday wishes for Kay, plus many Facebook good wishes, which were appreciated.

Bonita Winingham visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Wednesday evening, bearing all manners of homemade candy. Yum.

Kay Hutchison stopped by Ruth Shumate’s, Monday morning, for a short visit. Also, two of Ruth’s children, Gary and Mary, were there.