Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

January 7, 2019 – Our service opened with scripture reading and prayer by our Pastor. We miss Loren, but understand that he needs to stay home away from all the colds and germs that are floating around this time of the year. We continue to pray for a complete recovery for him and we want to thank everyone for the prayers for Jerry. Grandpa is especially grateful for your prayer, Judd. This is our 4-year-old great-grandson who prayed in his bedtime prayer for his Grpa to get better and not cough anymore. There is nothing more precious than a prayer said by a child. I think their hearts are pure and they have a direct link to the throne.

Our congregational singing was led by Sister Valerie and we are so thankful for her. God is amazing and if we put forth the effort to serve him, he will bless the whole service. We stand amazed at how easy it is for God to answer our prayers if we just remember to pray! Our pastor was really sick last week and didn’t know if he could even speak without coughing but, never doubt that God can do all things and we just give God the praise and glory for the sermon he was able to preach. I will try to share just a little of the sermon that we all were blessed to be able to hear. The 23rd Psalm is very familiar. A lot of us can quote it from memory, however, there is always a new thought, a new lesson, and a reason to be thankful that David’s prayer of praise is written down for us all to read and enjoy. From his heart, David wrote of how much he loved the Lord. How much he depended on him. He penned down how much God comforts, how he takes away our fear of the future. How He guides and protects. How He leads us to safe places and allows us a rest when we need it. How God will restore the joy of our salvation when we have lost our way. God will leave the “99” and come searching for that one who has strayed. He will never leave us. Why? Because he loves us above and beyond what we can even imagine. He leads, we follow. He protects, we depend. God does not promise to keep us out of the fire … yea, though we walk through the valley of death …. but, he will walk through that fire with us. Remember the lesson of Shadrach, Meshach,and Abedego in Daniel 3.

So we can trust God to never leave us. Verse 6 is hope eternal; we will live in the house of the Lord forever. The 23rd Psalm is a prayer of praise and hope and it can be our hope too. God bless and remember… “Faith is daring the soul to go beyond what the eyes can see.” “For we walk by faith, not by sight. 2 Corinthians 5:7.