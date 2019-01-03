Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

December 31, 2018. Sunday services opened with prayer, and then classes with a small crowd for Sunday school. It is hard to believe that this is the end of another year. There has been several in our community who went home to be with the Lord. It leaves an empty place in the hearts of families but, a peace in knowing we will see them again someday.

We had our singing on Friday night, and had a good time listening to some good singing and music. A special thanks to Gorman and to Jim, Carole and Jimmy Hale for coming and singing and playing for the Lord. We sure did enjoy listening to them play and sing. God blesses everything we say and do when we give him the praise and glory for it.

I hope everyone had a blessed Christmas with family and friends. Our family gathered at our house on Christmas Eve and we sure enjoyed having them. Our grandson Jake and his wife are here on leave so that is very special. We received a call from another grandson, Josh, who lives in South Dakota. Everyone got in on face-timing his bunch since they could not be here. It’s the next best thing to seeing them but, just can’t hug on them like we would like to!!! Josh also called us and wished us a Happy 55th anniversary on the 28th of December. I loved talking to him and also a thank you to each and everyone who wished us a happy day. We are so blessed with family and friends.

Prayer requests are still being asked for Loren. He has not been feeling well, but was able to come to our singing Friday night.

Our Christmas program was well attended and it seems this time of year just goes by too fast.

We wish everyone a blessed New Year and a safe one. A good resolution for the coming year would be to do more to spread the Good News to all we come in contact with. God bless and remember …. “If at first, you don’t succeed, try reading the instructions.” Proverbs 4:13: “Take fast hold of instruction; let her not go: keep her; for she is thy life.” God’s manual for life, the Bible, is our “set of instructions: for keeping our lives on track.