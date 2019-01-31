Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

Mt. Olive Church News, Jan. 28, 2019, we are feeling thankful this week to be able to write some news, because we dismissed services for two Sundays due to bad weather. We had beautiful January weather this Sunday and we had a good service with two young men accepting Christ as their Savior and others rededicating their lives to the Lord. We all were so thankful and blessed to be there.

We are sad at the passing of Brother Loren Maggard last week. He will be missed so much by family and friends. The Bible tells us to rejoice at the going home of one of God’s children, but we find that hard to do. We know Loren is in a better place but, we will miss him dearly. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We also have others in our community that are sick and will appreciate your prayers. It seems sickness does not take a vacation, and it’s so good to know we have a God who hears and answers our prayers and comforts in bad times as well as good.

Our singing was last week, at Eastern Gate, but we didn’t get to go. If you did, I’m sure you enjoyed it. Maybe next month it will be better weather and less mud on the roads. January birthdays were Hazel Maggard and mine. Sorry if I am forgetting anyone.

We missed Paul & Glenna being at church. They had company. Our granddaughter Tanya and her husband Derrick Evens welcomed their baby boy into this world on Jan. 23. His name is KT, short for Kenneth Thomas. They live in San Diego, so we only see him on Facebook and of course he is very pretty. Our family keeps growing.

God bless and remember …. “And your feet shod with the preparations of the gospel of peace —Ephesians 6:15. It’s not the rough terrain that makes you stumble, but the lack of good footwear.