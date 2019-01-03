MSHP Reports Nine Fatalities Over Christmas 

In Douglas County, an accident occurred on Highway 14, 14 miles west of West Plains near Twin Bridges on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Nine people died in traffic crashes during the 2018 Christmas holiday weekend. Last year, there were seven fatalities. The 2018 Christmas counting period ran from 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, through 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the following:

In Douglas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single car accident near Twin Bridges caused serious injury to driver James D. Roland, age 57, of West Plains, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 22. Roland was westbound when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve and skidded off the right side of the roadway down a steep ravine, striking a tree. According to the report, the 1996 Suzuki X90 Roland was driving overturned multiple times ejecting him from the car. Roland was transported by air to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The report noted the crash happened around midnight, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

2018 Christmas Holiday Traffic Statistics:

Crashes – 294

Injuries – 80

Fatalities – 6

DWI – 106

The remaining three fatalities are the result of a two-vehicle traffic crash in Blue Springs, MO. The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating.