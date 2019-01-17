Missouri State Releases Fall 2018 Dean’s List

By University Communications

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

From the surrounding area, the following local students made the list: Belle Giorgianni, Rebecca Harris, Hailey Herrell, Greta Rueschmann, Rachel Swofford, Matthew Tucker, all of Ava, and from Vanzant, Sydney Fox.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).