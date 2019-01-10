Missouri State Highway Patrol Seeks Commercial Vehicle Officer Applicants

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premiere law enforcement agency, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of commercial vehicle officer. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply and will offer testing/interviews at General Headquarters in Jefferson City, Missouri. Those who successfully complete the evaluation will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 8th Commercial Vehicle Officer Class, scheduled to begin training on June 3, 2019. The application deadline is February 8, 2019.

To be eligible candidates must possess a minimum of a high school diploma, and a Missouri Class A POST license at the time recruit training begins.

The starting salary for a commercial vehicle officer is $3,135 per month. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including: written examination, a physical agility test, oral interview board, polygraph examination, and background investigation. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Interested persons can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a Patrol recruiter at telephone number 1-800-796-7000, may apply online at www.mshpcvo.com, or may contact the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division at 573-526-6128.

The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.

MSHP is an EEO employer M/F