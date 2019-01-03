Missouri REALTORS® November Statistics

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share the November monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market during the month.

In November, 7,931 homes were sold in Missouri. The total sales volume topped $1.5 billion and homes sold at a consistent pace in November, staying on the market for an average of 55 days. That’s 26 days less when compared to November 2017. The median sales price was approximately $160,000. That is a 1.9 percent increase compared to November 2017.

Additionally, interest rates saw a slight increase in November but continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.87 percent in November from 4.83 percent in October. By comparison, the interest rate in November 2017 was 3.92 percent.

The complete Market Statistics report may be viewed on the Missouri Realtors website, which gives the data presented, including additional resources and information.