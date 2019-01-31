Missouri Extension Council Candidates and Election Notice

NOMINEES SELECTED FOR UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION COUNCIL MEMBERS

Douglas County

Citizens of voting age in Douglas County, pursuant to the provisions of Sec. 262-577, R.S. Mo. 1969, will have an opportunity to vote and elect members to the University of Missouri Extension Council in January. The elected and appointed members of the extension council will guide and direct extension work within the county. The nominees and their districts are as follows:

Sandy Hylton, Benton Township, District #1

Laura Stillings, Spring Creek Township, District #2

Jamie Dry, Walls Township, District #2

Robert Lozano, Clay Township, District #2

Term length: 2 years

Additional nominations may be made by petition of 25 or more qualified voters residing within the district, filed with the council within 20 days after the publication of this notice of election. Forms for nominations are available in your county extension office located at: 203 E. Lincoln in the Douglas County Courthouse, 417-683-4409.

The Douglas County University Extension Council Tommy Roberts, Chair

The University of Missouri does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status.