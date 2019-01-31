MFA Oil Foundation Awards Grants to Ava Rural, and Eastern Douglas County Fire Departments

Grants from the MFA Oil Foundation were recently awarded to two local fire departments to help with equipment purchases. The presentation to the Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department (EDCVFD) is shown above, from left, Glen Cope, MFA Oil Board; Chief Chris Hammett and Captain Nikki Hammett, with Eastern Douglas County; Denis Dreiling, Area Manager, MFA Oil; and Andy Hays, Manager, MFA Oil District. Below, Cope presented a check to Delbert Murray, Fire Chief of the Ava Rural Fire Department.

COLUMBIA –– The MFA Oil Foundation awarded grants to two local volunteer fire departments this past week. One grant was awarded to the Ava Rural Fire Department to assist with purchasing valves needed for an engine, and a second was given to the Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. to for the purchase of a thermal imaging camera, vehicle charger and battery.

MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of members and employees. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than one million dollars in grants.

MFA Oil President and CEO Mark Fenner described the MFA Oil Foundation as “a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life.”

About MFA Oil Company:

MFA Oil Company, formed in 1929, is a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 40,000 members. MFA oil is one of the top ten propane companies in the United States. The company supplies fuels, lubricants and propane to customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, Colorado, Nebraska, North Carolina, Wyoming, Tennessee, Georgia, and Utah. Through a subsidiary, MFA Oil operates Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Arkansas. Jiffy Lube franchises in central Missouri and Big O Tires franchises in central Missouri and Arkansas.