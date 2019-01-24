Loren D. Maggard, 74 years, 4 months, 3 days old, of Oldfield, Missouri, was called to his Heavenly home on January 21, 2019 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Loren was born September 18, 1944 in Ongo, MO to Troy D. and Edith (Maggard) Maggard.

Loren was retired from working at Fasco Industries in Ozark, MO as a Work Leader for 30 years, soon after having a heart transplant.

On May 7, 2005 Loren and Hazel Maggard McDonald were united in marriage at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Loren was a Christian and a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church where he attended his entire life. He was involved there as Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He enjoyed visiting Chadwick First Pentecostal Church. He loved his cattle, taking four wheeler rides, and being outdoors. Loren enjoyed spending time with his children, grand and great grandchildren and family. He loved reading his Bible and praying daily with Hazel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Robert Day, a sister-in-law and husband, Goldie & Ernest Combs, and step son-in-law, Reggie Carpenter.

Loren is survived by his wife, Hazel of the home in Oldfield, one sister, Barbara Day, three children and their spouses, Lisa Ellison, Sparta, MO, Leslie Maggard, Oldfield, MO, and Lee & Chelsea Maggard, Ava, MO, five grandchildren and their spouses, Cody & Courtney Ellison, Sarah & Matt Sherman, Brittany & Jeremy Laudig, Morgan Maggard, and Eli Maggard, six great grandchildren, Wyatt, Colden, Tyler, Zachary, Danielle, and Diana, special niece and nephew, Bobbi Hicks and husband, Rodney and Adam Day, step daughters, Debbie Carpenter and Connie Baldwin, step grandchildren, Amber, Tifanni, Kaitlyn, Chris, Michael, Jeremy, and Brandon, step great grandchildren, Noelle, Nicholas, Desiree, Mikey, Joshua, Emma, Joey, Daniel, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, and Caleb. Loren leaves behind a host of other nieces, nephews, family, friends, and neighbors whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services for Loren are Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Oldfield, MO with burial following in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation was held Wed. Jan.23 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Pastor Jerry Loveland officiating. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Olive Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.