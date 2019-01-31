Looking Backward

25 years ago

Two juveniles reported missing from Webster County were apprehended Thursday morning in Douglas County ending a flurry of vandalism and thefts involving well over $10,000 worth of damage, according to Sheriff Roldan Turner. The two young men, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody Thursday morning at Spurlock’s Store, Squires. Upon further questioning, it was also determined that the fire in Ava that destroyed the landmark Kerr Stables barn southwest of the Ava square was also started by the two.

Bob Garrett, of Ava, announces the opening of Mad Bears Gym in the former Sears building on North Jefferson Street, just off the Ava square.

Brian and Cathy Thompson would like to announce the birth of their son, Charles Isaac. Charles was born January 19 at 8:02 a.m. at Cox South. He weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz., and was 20 inches long.

John and Debbie Showalter are owners of the new Grand Roller Rink on South Jefferson in Ava.

Jacob Brown celebrated his 5th birthday, Jan. 23, at his great-grandparents home.

The Dean’s List for the fall semester at Missouri Southern State College has been released. Among those students is Kristy Tackett with 13 hours and 4.0 grade point, scheduled to graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

RED BUD VILLAGE – Visiting Winnifred McKnight Saturday evening were Vaud and Lois Yandell of Springfield. Other visitors were Winifred’s son, Ronnie and his wife Charlotte McKnight and Dorothy Davis.

Justin Maggard recently found a weather balloon at Onion Gap on the Douglas Taney county line. The balloon was still attached to the receiver box when it was found.

WASOLA –– Brooksie Graves and Darlene Naugle had Sunday supper with Roy and Lena Brown.

Third grade students at Skyline School have set Willy free to swim the halls. The students measured out 20 feet of paper and Austin Sleep drew a life size Willy, and classmates used many black crayons to color the whale.

50 years ago

J.E. Curry, for over 53 years publisher of the Douglas County Herald, the oldest business in Ava, longtime civic leader and former state senator, this week announced his retirement from active management of the Herald. Assuming the title of publisher will be his son, James E. Curry, Ava attorney. Charles Cagle will continue in his position as manager editor. Mr. Curry began his newspaper career in 1912 after graduation from Ava High School.

Mrs. Icy Reynolds Curry, vice president of the Citizens Bank of Ava, has announced her retirement after almost 49 years with the firm. She will continue to hold her interest in the business.

Officers of the Ava-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce were installed last Thursday evening at a dinner meeting in the grade school cafeteria. They are Robert Turton, president; Mrs. Iris Halverson, secretary-treasurer; and Wayne Coats, vice president.

Ground has been broken and construction started on a new Cooper Lumber Company office and display building. Plans call for a 40×100-foot structure with a brick veneer front, according to Cleo Cooper, owner and operator. The building will face city Route 5-14.

A fellowship supper is scheduled to be held at the First General Baptist Church in honor of Rev. and Mrs. Allen Ledbetter who are moving to West Plains.

Miss Betty Curnutt, a senior at Southwest Baptist College at Bolivar, has just completed a student teaching assignment in the second grade in Camdenton Elementary School.

Nostalgia is one part recollection and two parts wishful thinking.

WASOLA –– Mr. and Mrs. Glen Hartley of Springfield were Sunday afternoon visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Sievert.

STAR –– Mr. and Mrs. Russell Loftin are now living in the home they bought, the former Clyde Trotter home.

From what we hear, if the boss wants to find out what he’ll be doing tomorrow, he should bug the secretaries’ lounge.

MT. TABOR –– Mr. and Mrs. Bob Turner, Dennis and Brenda visited Sunday afternoon in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Hampton.

RED BANK –– Major Jerry Fouts left Springfield by plane Jan. 6 for Thailand where he will be stationed for the coming year.

Mr. and Mrs. Everett Hesterlee of 813 SW 3rd Avenue, returned to Ava Friday, Jan. 17, from Dallas, Texas, where they had spent the week attending furniture showings at the Dallas Furniture Market.

75 years ago

Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood will be here to parade, and convalescent soldiers from O-Reilly General Hospital in Springfield will be here to appear on a program at Ava’s fourth war loan bond rally Tuesday, February 8, it is announced by Basil Burks, chairman of the rally program committee.

Appointment of S.E. Roberts as general manager of Sho-Me Power Cooperative has been announced by A.H. Holbert, of Monticello, president of the cooperative, which recently took over properties of the Missouri Electric Power Company Serving this community and other sections of southwest Missouri.

A mighty American-British invasion force vaulted up the Italian west coast before dawn Saturday and landed deep behind the German lines – 30 miles south of Rome – and pushed inland against negligible German resistance.

Miss Geraldine Vinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Vinson of Ava, nad Norman Privett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Barney Privett also of Ava, were married Saturday afternoon in Hartville.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, Mrs. Zella Spurlock and William N. Bowles were married in Miami, Oklahoma. Mrs. Bowles, who has taught in the rural schools of Douglas County for the past few years is now teaching the Casto School, north of Ava. Mr. Bowles is a postal clerk at the Ava Post Office.

Miss Mary May Haden who is attending the University of Missouri in Columbia spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Church Haden of Smallett.

Mr. and Mrs. Glennie Kyle last week purchased the Elmer Haskins residence located just north of the Ava Lumber Company on Maple Street. Previous to selling their home the Haskins’ had purchased the suburban home of Mrs. M.E. Mankin, located just east of Ava. The two families plan to move to their homes early in March. The Kyles now live on Marvin Street.

Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Bailey of Goodhope that their son, Daniel T. Bailey, has been promoted from corporal to sergeant. Sergeant Bailey is stationed somewhere in Italy.

“Will you have a horn?” With this invitation the pioneer of Missouri offered whiskey made in a small still on his own land –– to be drunk from gourds grown on vines behind his cabin. The use of whiskey was quite general among our pioneer forefathers, especially as medicine. In the early days whiskey was a potent and trusted medicine used for nearly all the ailments of a frontier people.

DRURY –– A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Burrel Coonts Jan. 14 at the Van Noy Hospital in Norwood. The boy has been named Burrel David.

SWEDEN –– Berchie Welton left Tuesday for the Navy training station at Great Lakes, Illinois, after spending a ten day furlough with his wife and baby, and also with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Otis Welton.

Mexico is expected to supply 75,000 workers to the United States in 1944.

100 Years Ago

The project started a few years ago by J.B. Quigley, formerly resident of Ava and promoter of the K.C.O.&S. Ry., to harness the Niangua River for hydro-electric power for the towns of Marshfield, Lebanon, Conway, Phillipsburg, Stoutland, Richland and Dixon, which places have voted franchises for power, now seems to be materializing.

WASHINGTON –– General March, chief of staff, informed the Senate military committee today that shipping arrangements had been made by which 300,000 men might be transported home monthly and that all the American expeditionary force could be returned home and demobilized within six months.

All the 184,000 members of the various state, county, municipal and community councils of defense have been requested by Grosvenor B. Clarkson, director of the council of National Defense, through the 48 state councils, to cooperate in their respective communities in the observance of February 9, 1919, as Roosevelt Memorial Day.

A quiet but pretty wedding occurred at the home of Mr. and Mrs. B.O. Kay, who live just south of the city, last Sunday when Miss Fanny Garton became the bride of Elmer Hunsaker.

When “Uncle” Jack Canada of near Mountain Grove discovered recently that someone was helping himself to the corn in his crib almost nightly, he decided that the thief should commit involuntary suicide. He arranged a surprise for the marauder by arranging an old muzzle-loading shotgun so that it would be discharged when the crib door was opened. Thursday night it went off and Uncle Jack and his son, Sidney, hurried to the scene to gather up a corpse, but failed to find it. The string was too short and the gun went off when the door was only partly open. A charge of shot went through two inches of the pine door, however.

The trial of Mrs. Mabel Grooms, charged with being an accomplice in the murder of her husband, which was to have been heard at Marshfield last week by Judge Fred Stewart of Ava, was taken to Wright County on a change of venue. The affair occurred at Seymour in January 1917. Homer Cook who was boarding at the Grooms home at the time the murder was committed, has been convicted and is serving a four-year sentence in the state prison in Jefferson City.

The required 36 states to ratify the national prohibition amendment have certified to the state department at Washington, D.C. their ratification and preparation of a proclamation to make the amendment effective has been ordered.

Mr. and Mrs. H. M. Curnutt and daughter Helen and Mr. and Mrs. Cole Coffeen motored to Topaz Sunday and were accompanied home by Mrs. Curnutt’s mother, Mrs. Cordelia White, who is visiting in Ava at present.

A fine boy arrived last Sunday morning to Mr. and Mrs. Boone Norman, at the home of Mrs. Norman’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Simmons, of just east of the city. Mr. Norman is with the American Army in France.

125 Years ago

SAN FRANCISCO –– The Supreme Court has declared the act passed by the legislature in 1801 regarding the right of the state to limit immigration was unconstitutional. The case was that of a Chinaman arrested for unlawfully remaining in the state. The act provides for deportation, but the court decides that the power thus attempted to be exercised belongs exclusively to the general government.

CHICAGO, Jan. 27 –– George H. Painter was hanged at four minutes past 8 o’clock yesterday morning for the murder of Alice Martin. The rope broke at the first attempt and the doomed man was picked up limp. Another rope was secured and he was hanged a second time. The first rope used was the same that was used in hanging the anarchists. The scene was a trying one to the people who were present. The mail physician said the second hanging was unnecessary as Painter’s neck was broken when he first dropped.

No hoodlums under 18 are to be allowed on the streets of Stewartsville after 8 p.m.

Horses are so low that horse thieves are doing little work. Hog thieves are active, however.

Sedalia will have an overflowing treasury if it collects the fine of $50 for carrying concealed weapons.

If some people were birds they would sit down in the dust and complain that their wings were a heavy load.

Culture may sandpaper and polish but it cannot change the grain of the wood.

Ed Clinkingbeard, who left here about two months ago, is here on a visit this week.

Caily Curnutt has gone to Mountain Grove to attend the Normal School at that place.

A. P. Miller & Co. are preparing to remodel their store building in the near future. Their present accommodations are not sufficient for their interesting trade.

E.P. Blair has been appointed deputy collector by J.W. Singleton to look after the list of delinquent land and personal tax. There are several delinquents on the books and they should take warning and pay up at once to avoid costs of levy.

GOODHOPE SPLINTERS –– Rev. Grundy is having an addition built to his house this week by T.A. Bray.

If you have a final proof to make on your homestead, see Judge Spurlock. He is making special figures and guarantees his work to prove satisfactory. There has been a larger number of applications for Homestead entry during the present month than during the same period of time for the last two years. This fact is accounted for by the large amount of emigration which has lately come to our county.

New York society has reached that point where a young woman who marries for love must submit to an inquiry as to her sanity.

Every girl is a pretty girl over a telephone wire.

In order to constitute a happy marriage it is necessary that the husband be deaf and the wife blind.