Local Vet Attends Annual Missouri Veterinary Medical Association Convention

Eddy Transano, DVM of Ava, attended the 127th Missouri Veterinary Medical Association Convention held January 24-27, 2019 at Holiday Inn Executive Center, Columbia, Mo.

At the meeting, Dr. Transano attended an extensive continuing education program. The program, with over 60 speakers on an array of specialized topics was developed to enhance the veterinarian’s knowledge and skill to better serve clients.

Dr. Transano is owner of Ava Veterinary Clinic located on Highway 5, south of Ava. His clinic has been in operation at this location since 1976, providing veterinary care for residents of Douglas County and surrounding areas.