Local Scouts To Receive Eagle Scout Recognition February 13 in Ava 

Boy Scout Troop 68 has six scout members who have recently obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.

An Eagle Court of Honor will be held February 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building in Ava located at 910 Shull Avenue. The public is urged to attend and participate in honoring these young men in their accomplishments.

Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout is a notable achievement which requires meeting host of different benchmarks, a list that includes:

Be active in the troop for a period of at least six months after achieving the rank of Life Scout.

Demonstrate the principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law in daily life.

On the Eagle Scout Rank Application list the names of individuals who know you personally and are willing to provide a recommendation on your behalf.

Earn a total of 21 merit badges, including the following: (a) First Aid (b) Citizenship in the Community (c) Citizenship in the Nation (d) Citizenship in the World (e) Communication (f) Cooking (g) Personal Fitness (h) Emergency Preparedness or Lifesaving (i) Environmental Science or Sustainability (j) Personal Management (k) Swimming or Hiking or Cycling (l) Camping and (m) Family Life.

While a Life Scout, a scout must actively serve the unit for a period of six months in one or more of the following positions of responsibility: patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader, scribe, librarian, historian, quartermaster, or leave no trace trainer.

While a Life Scout, plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to a religious institution, school or community. The project must be approved by the organization benefiting from the effort, the scout’s unit leader and unit committee, and the council or district before starting. The Eagle Scout Service Project Workbook must be used in meeting this requirement.

Take part in a unit leader conference. Successfully complete an Eagle Scout board of review. For the board review, prepare and attach a statement of ambitions and life purpose, listing positions held in a religious institution, school, camp, community, or other organizations during which you demonstrated leadership skills. Include honors and awards received during this service

Palms are not considered rank, but degrees of the Eagle Scout rank. For each palm earned 5 additional merit badges must be earned.

The road to Eagle is lengthy and places high demands on a scout. Some merit badges take over three months to complete. Each Eagle Project is figured by the number of hours assessed for completing the project, with the scout serving as leader and director of the project.

Local scouts who have qualified for the honor, and will be recognized for their achievements during the Eagle Court of Honor Feb. 13, are:

Jarom Wilber

Jarom Wilber, the son of Josh and Mandy Wilber, is a junior at Victory Academy, in Seymour.

Jarom’s Eagle project was the construction of a bridge to connect walkways at Health Haven Botanical Gardens in West Plains. The project took 170 hours to complete.

In addition to obtaining Eagle Rank, Jarom has also earned eight palms.

Thomas Grissom

Thomas Grissom is the grandson of Jonathan and Vicky Grissom, and is a senior at Ava High School. His Eagle project was constructing tables and installing shelving at the Ozark Food Harvest thrift shop. It took 140 hours to complete the project, and Thomas earned two palms.

Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker, the son of Kevin and Sara Baker, is a junior at Bradleyville High School.

Andrew’s project was a Billion Graves project wherein the Sumner, Harris and Johnson cemeteries were cleaned and digitally recorded. The project took 65 hours to complete, and Andrew also earned six palms.

Keona Tacoronte-Tucker

Keona Tacoronte-Tucker is the son of Edward Daly IV and Athena Tacoronte-Daly. Keona is a sophomore at Ava High School.

Keona’s project was the construction of a blessing shed for the DOCO, Inc. Shelter Workshop. The project took 62.5 hours, and Keona earned three palms and is working toward more.

Levi Baker

Levi Baker, the son of Kevin and Sara Baker, is a freshman at Bradleyville High School.

Levi’s project was to build a Veteran’s Garden at the Health Haven Botanical Gardens in West Plains. This was an ambitious project as it took 362 hours to complete. Levi also earned three palms, and is working on additional ones.

Dwight Emerson

Dwight Emerson, the son of David and Shirley Emerson, is a senior at Ava High School.

Dwight’s project was to construct a prayer garden at the Ava Methodist church. The project took 76 hours to complete. Dwight has earned two palms.

Eagle Scout Rank is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. The graduation ceremony scheduled for Feb. 13 is open to the public.