Letter to the Editor: Response to What About This

Letter to the Editor

Editor:

This is in regards to the “What About This…?” article by Wayne William Cipriano in last weeks paper, where he tore our President Trump to shreds. Then he stated that “Bush the younger was the worst president in our history.” I believe his liberalism is showing. I also believe he watches and believes to much main line media (fake news).

Now, I would like to give you a conservatives’ view:

Mr. Obama: For the first seven years of his presidency, he blamed Bush for everything that went wrong in his administration. He spent more money in his eight years as president than all the preceding presidents for the last 220 years. Some of this spending was for his travel and vacation expenses of over $1,000,000 per month. This is one thing that will never be surpassed! I even think while playing golf, any hole that he got a double bogey or worse, he would say George must have played that hole—don’t count it.

Obama’s experience before becoming president was that he was a public coordinator, a 3 year, 11 month term as U.S. Senator, and a constitutional attorney. Is there a degree at the university for a coordinator, can you get a professional license for being a coordinator? I thought a coordinator was someone who went into the room after I had been there and straightened up the room, so no one would know I was there. He wrote no bills as senator and he certainly didn’t know the U.S. Constitution.

The only accomplishments Obama made were ObamaCare (declared unconstitutional), the Benghazi blunder, Uranium One, and the Iran deal (costing the tax payers $140 billion, which makes Trump’s request for $5 billion for a wall look like “crumbs.” (as Nancy Pelosi would say), golf in Hawaii, stating that “We are no longer a Christian nation; we are now a Nation of Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, …” And the straw that broke my camel’s back was him wanting to take credit for all of President Trump’s accomplishments after he left office. What a joke!

Mr. Clinton: He took a page out of history as president—Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Bill diddled while selling the U.S. Patents to China for campaign contributions to the Clinton Foundation. He also created NAFTA, and was instrumental in raising taxes that sent some corporations to foreign countries. It was dangerous being a friend of the Clintons, you might wind up being in a plane crash or prone to commit suicide.

Mr. Carter: Alas, poor hapless Jimmy, he gave away the Panama Canal, interest rates went to 20% plus, gasoline rationing and shortages, the Iran Embassy hostage situation.

Mr. Johnson: More give-away programs, bigger government to eliminate poverty, escalated the Vietnam war from 16,000 troops to a half million.

Mr. Wilson: Allowed the Federal Reserve to be established, created the income tax on individuals, promoted the League of Nations, the forerunner of the United Nations, and got us into World War I.

I believe that Woodrow Wilson was the sitting president when the worst damage occurred to the United States, but the other four listed above were worse than Bush the younger.

Jack R. Charchol

Ava, Missouri