LEGAL NOTICES: BIDS

The city will be accepting bid offers for the sale of a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria (retired police vehicle).

Bids will need to be turned into the city clerk’s office by Tuesday, February 12th at 4:00 P.M. For more information on the vehicle, contact the Ava Police Department at 683-2900. The city has the right to accept or reject all bids.

1-31-20-2t