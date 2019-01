ABOVE: Barbara Magoon blows out her candles during a family celebration of her 101st birthday Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Ava Place.

BELOW: Clockwise from top left: Tara Fossett, Barbara Ridenour, Ciara Bray and Dixie Bray, Barbara Magoon, and Maxine Thompson make up six generations in an image taken during a family celebration of Barabara Magoon’s 101st birthday last Wednesday in Ava.