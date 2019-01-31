Youths participating in the Knights of Columbus free throw competition held in Ava recently are shown above showcasing a trophy or certificate of recognition. According to organizers, the winners this year are: Riley Croston, Marlee Hanger, MaKayla Byerly, David Snow, Wyatt Snow, Kenzee McFarland, Michael Finch, Tanner Marriott, and Jaren Lakey.
