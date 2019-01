By Paige Kimmons

My name is Paige Kimmons. I am a sophomore at Ava High School. My parents are Bart and Melanie Ellison and Billy and Melissa Kimmons.

I am involved in many things at AHS including volleyball, dance, track, band, Student Council, National Honor Society, TREND, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Scholar Bowl, Anchor Club, and Pep Club.

I am honored and excited to be the student representative for the Ava R-1 School District.