John James Rule, 72 years, 6 months, 25 days old, of Thornfield, Mo. went to see Jesus on December 27, 2018 at his home with his loving family by his side.

John was born June 2, 1946 in Tulsa, OK to James Allen and Lottie Jane (Gibson) Rule.

John was a Army National Guard Veteran and served for 20 years.

He was a Cost Estimator for the Word Industries in Tulsa, OK for several years.

On Feb. 14, 1969 John and Mary Elizabeth Breedlove were united in marriage at Wagoner, OK and were blessed with three daughters.

John and Mary have lived in the Thornfield community for 22 years. He was a member of the Ava Lions Club. John was a Christian and a member of Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature and animals and he loved all baby creatures. John’s joy and love was spending time with his family.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his Uncle Jess and Aunt Clarice.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home in Thornfield, three daughters and their spouses, Renee & Mike Green, Richelle & James Green, and Rachel & Shannon Johnson, seven grandchildren, Carly, Garrett, Riley, Lindsey, Gabe, Samuel, and Stella Jane, his sister, Margaret Jane (Rule) Farris and husband, Ray, nephews, niece, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for John were Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church in Thornfield with burial following in the Thornfield Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. National Guard and Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. Visitation was prior to service Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the church.

Officiating was Pastor Louis Stern, Jr. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church or Ava Lions Club.