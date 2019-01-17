John Henry Hendricksen, 75 years, 9 months, 11 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away January 9, 2019 at the Ava Place.

John was born March 28, 1943 in San Bernardino, CA to Arvel J. and Marguerite (Bellinger) Hendricksen. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

Memorial graveside services with military honors will be Friday, January 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 Southwood Road, Springfield, MO. Cremation and services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.