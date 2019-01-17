Incoming Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick Announces Michael Price as Deputy State Treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY –– Incoming Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced Michael Price will serve as Deputy State Treasurer. Price joins the Treasurer’s Office from the Missouri House of Representatives where he spent 12 years in the Budget Office, six as Director of Appropriations.

“From his time in the Auditor’s Office to his many years working with the General Assembly to develop the state budget, Mike has spent his entire career serving Missourians,” Fitzpatrick said. “His expertise and leadership will be a strong addition to the Office and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with him.”

As Director of Appropriations, Price oversaw the implementation of Missouri’s $28 billion budget. In this non-partisan role, he worked with five different budget committee chairs and hundreds of representatives. He is an expert in state taxation and tax credit policy as well as revenue estimation.

“Mike’s understanding of the state budget and fiscal policy is unsurpassed in Missouri,” Rep. Kip Kendrick, (D) Ranking Member, House Budget Committee said. “Incoming Treasurer Fitzpatrick and all of Missouri are lucky to have Mike in his new role serving as Deputy State Treasurer. We will surely miss Mike in the House, but he is worthy and deserving of this new and important challenge.”

“I am honored to accept this role in the Treasurer’s Office,” Price said. “Having worked with incoming Treasurer Fitzpatrick during his time on the Budget Committee, I am thrilled to continue the important work of the Treasurer’s Office under his leadership.”

A lifelong Missourian, Price grew up in Kansas City, attended the University of Missouri, and received a Masters of Public Administration from the Truman School of Public Affairs. Price lives in Columbia with his wife Katrina and their daughter Nola.