Incoming Attorney General Names Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Stevens as Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Litigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Monday, incoming Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Cristian Stevens will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Litigation. Stevens also previously served as an assistant United States Attorney for 15 years. As an assistant U.S. attorney, Stevens prosecuted violent crimes, including homicides, as well as narcotics, white-collar and civil rights violations, from the earliest stages of investigation through appeal. Currently, Stevens is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale.

“Cris is a respected litigator who has a great deal of experience in prosecuting crimes such as homicides and leading high-profile investigations,” said Schmitt. “With his wealth of trial and appellate knowledge, I am grateful that Cris decided to join the office.”

In 2014, Stevens spearheaded the federal investigation of the high-profile officer-involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri. The investigation’s report has become the definitive account of the shooting. For his work, Stevens received the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service in 2015.

Stevens will work with incoming Attorney General Schmitt and incoming First Assistant Attorney General Tom Albus to keep Missouri families safe. As Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Litigation, Stevens will oversee the criminal litigation divisions of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, including Medicaid Fraud, Criminal Appeals, and Public Safety.

Stevens began his legal career as a law clerk for Chief Judge Pasco M. Bowman II of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Stevens earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia and served as the editor-in-chief of the Missouri Law Review. Stevens, and his wife Leigh, have 2 sons and foster a daughter.