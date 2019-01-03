Hunters Harvest 12,080 Deer During MO Alternative-Methods Portion

Deer hunters in Missouri harvested 12,080 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms deer season, which ran Dec. 22 – Jan. 1. Archery season continues through Jan. 15.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 12,080 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms deer season, which ran Dec. 22 – Jan. 1. Of the total harvest, 3,081 were antlered bucks, 1,586 button bucks, and 7,413 does. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 304 deer harvested, Osage with 278, and Franklin with 263.

For more on this season’s harvest totals, visit extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 10,027 with 2,830 being antlered bucks, 1,311 button bucks, and 5,886 does. For more on past-season harvest numbers, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Deer hunting continues for this season with statewide archery hunting through Jan. 15. For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.