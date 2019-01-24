HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. It has been a while since our article has been written as I was on a vacation and then I was sick for a couple of weeks.

Christmas has been long gone, but our residents are still talking about the generosity of our community.

We appreciate every individual, every church, every school, and anyone who visited our home doing our holiday season.

Last Monday started off with Bible Study with Bro. Don and Sister Misty. In the afternoon it was time for our Monthly Birthday with the following residents having a birthday in January: Susan Daugard, Barbara Cupp, Gloria McCullough, Sybil Gheer, Marcelline Hudson, Sharon Tucker, Pamela Haskins, Delmar Dooms, and Stephen Plumb. Lola Mayberry and her birthday band played music and the ladies from Faith Rock Church brought in the birthday cakes for our residents.

Ken Thomas and boys were here for music with the residents, our residents really enjoy this family of musicians.

Joy Duncan was here and made edible snowmen with the residents and read a snowman story to them.

Evelyn Harper from Hospice Compassus was here calling bingo for our residents and handing out candy.

Wednesday morning, Amy Goldsmith from Three Rivers Hospice called bingo for the residents. In the afternoon, a movie was shown. Thursday morning, Glen Dale and Cindy Smith played and sang music for our residents. Everyone enjoyed the music.

In the afternoon, Dawn Fleetwood called bingo for the residents and she had a large crowd.

Friday morning, the 1st Sonshine Group was here and played music and done several little devotionals with the residents. In the afternoon Carolyn Robinson called bingo for the residents.

Ava United Methodist Church was here for Sunday afternoon service with the residents. They enjoyed a good lesson from Pastor Jessica.

We would like to welcome the following residents to our home: Frances Schmitt, Della and Boyd Mallonee, Donald Hodges, Kenneth Breeding, Gwen Emrick, Stephanie Nelson and David Garrick.

We would like to send our prayers and sympathy out to the families of Marlene Wiltfong and Don Byerlee.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.