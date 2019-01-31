HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. We are almost out of January and headed into February. Mother Nature must have her temperature gage set wrong or it has a short in it – we’ve got to love Missouri weather.

Churches that are scheduled for February are Goodhope Gen. Baptist on Feb. 3rd, First Southern Baptist on Feb. 10th, Mound Church on Feb. 17th, and Ava General Baptist Church on Feb. 24th. Our afternoon church service starts at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday morning, Norma Stilling and Lola Mayberry were here singing for the residents. Some of the residents reported to me that there were lots of visitors in our home this weekend.

Monday morning started off Morning Exercise, then Don Lunn and Misty Lunn and Colton Neal. The residents enjoyed a very good bible lesson. In the afternoon, Season’s Hospice was here calling Bingo for the residents and giving out some good gifts.

Tuesday morning, we played games and, in the afternoon, Evelyn Harper from Hospice Compassus called Bingo games for the residents and handed out candy to everyone. Nifty Nails were done in the afternoon.

Wednesday morning, Joy Ducan was here and residents made stained glass window crafts with Jovoni and Connie helping the residents. In the afternoon Joy called Bingo for the residents.

Thursday morning, Glen Dale Robertson and the boys were here, and boy were they having a hoe-down! Some good picking and grinning.

In the afternoon, Carolyn Robinson called Bingo for the residents.

Friday morning, another good group of musicians were here for music with the residents. The 1st Sonshine Group had a bunch of people singing with them. It was good.

In the afternoon, games were called by Jovoni. It was a fun week!

We lost Sharon Tucker this week and our hearts are saddened by her loss. We were Sharon’s family.

We would like to welcome Della Mallonee, Ron Hartley, Robbie Stephenson, Cheryl Emrick, William Mendal and Ronald Swisher.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.