“History in Your Attic” at Branson Centennial Museum January 15

FORSYTH, Mo. — The Branson Centennial Museum will feature a free program on Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 12:30 – 1:30.

Jim and Jean Babcock, curators of the Branson Centennial Museum, will share stories and showcase interesting artifacts that can be found in attics, closets, basements and barns. Participants will enjoy an informative and entertaining presentation followed by a personal tour of the Museum.

“Since the mid-twentieth century, historians have been more interested in social history than the study of significant places, people or events,” explains Jim Babcock. “Social history relies on ordinary records and archives of ordinary families. Our guests to the Branson Centennial Museum are eager to learn about the everyday lives of people in the Ozarks many years ago too.”

The “History in Your Attic” presentation will include information about documents and artifacts anyone might discover in their own homes, while also learning what is of interest to historians, and how to identify and preserve these items. Various documents such as original letters, diaries, photographs, deeds, postcards, school annuals, recipes, church bulletins, maps and even home remedies are all of historical importance. Artifacts such as toys, tools, kitchen implements, medicine bottles, quilts, flour sacks, luggage, purses and anything with advertising logos are all valuable items that help bring history to life for researchers who study the collection, as well as daily visitors to the museum.

This event is the fourth in a regular series presented by the Branson Centennial Museum. Throughout 2019, various topics of local historical interest will be presented by knowledgeable speakers monthly free of charge.

Branson Centennial Museum, part of the White River Valley Historical Society, is located at 120 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson, and features rotating exhibits in the Reish Family Gallery. Call (417) 239-1912 for more information. There is no admission charge.