High School Juniors Offered A Trip to Washington, D.C.

BRANSON, Mo. – White River Valley Electric Cooperative is once again extending the trip of a lifetime to area youth.

Marking its 56th year, Missouri’s electric cooperatives will join other co-ops across the country in the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The annual campaign includes an all-expense paid trip to the nation’s capital June 15-20, 2019.

High school juniors from Douglas, Stone, Taney, Christian, and Ozark Counties are invited to participate in the Youth Tour contest. Qualified applicants will submit a written or video essay covering the topic:

“In 100 years from now, what do you want to be your life’s legacy?”

Finalists from each participating school will then give an oral presentation for one of three WRVEC sponsorships to Washington, D.C.

Those interested can visit www.whiteriver.org for eligibility requirements, contest details, and entry.