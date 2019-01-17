Hassell Lee “Coach” Bell, 70, Marshfield, Missouri, son of Matthew and Maxine (Moore) Bell was born September 4, 1948 in Batesville, Arkansas, and departed this life on January 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was united in marriage to LaVon Streight on August 1, 1970, and to this union a daughter was born.

Hassell was preceded in death by his Granny Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife LaVon of the home; daughter, Liberty Ann Bell and husband Mark Born, Beaver Dam, WI; granddaughter, Reagan Born; his father and mother, Matthew and Maxine Bell, Marshfield; two brothers, Everett Bell and wife Sandra, Warsaw, MO, and Randy Bell and wife Charlotte, Killeen, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Memorial service for Hassell Lee “Coach “ Bell were 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 12, 2019 in Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Marshfield Backpack program in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.