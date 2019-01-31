Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. Bro. Russ Matthews opened with prayer. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We had pledges for the flags and the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Bro. John opening in prayer. Scripture for the lesson was found in John 9:11. Comments from the class. We had a great lesson.

It was time to sing. We enjoyed good hymns with good messages. Gifts for the Lord followed. Bro. Mac blessed them with prayer.

We had specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. Mac, and Sister Sara, and Bro. John.

Bro. Russ opened the morning service with prayer. The title of his message for the morning service is “God’s Plan to Reach the World.” It was a very good message from the Lord. Bro. Russ closed in prayer.

Bro. Mac opened the evening service. He asked for prayer requests and praise reports.

We had a circle of prayer. Bro. John prayed.

We sang some good hymns. We had specials from Sis. Peggy, Sis. Peggy and Sis. Juanita, Bro. Mac & Sis. Sara.

Bro. Russ opened the evening service with prayer. His message was about rediscovering the Gospel. A great message from the Lord was delivered. Bro. Russ closed with prayer.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.